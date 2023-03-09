IIT Mandi Placement (Civil Engineering): Highest package, average CTC, top recruiting companies

IIT Mandi concluded its phase 1 campus placement of 2022-23 in December. A total of 249 students were placed in the first phase, of which 70 were pre-placement offers with an average salary of Rs 25.23 lakh per annum. More than 85 companies participated in this placement process, and till now 140 national and international companies have registered with the college.

While there was a 50 per cent increase in the number of job offers and a 25 per cent increase in PPOs, as compared to last year, the average salary for Civil Engineering saw an increase too.

Past year CE placement

The total number of students placed in Civil Engineering has been nearly the same for the past years as there were 20 students in 2019, 2020 and 2021, and 18 in 2021. The number of eligible students, however, has been declining since 2019. From 20 in 2019 to 15 in 2020 and 2021, and 16 in 2022.

(Graphics by Abhishek Mitra) (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

While the total number of offers was 19 in 2022, only 11 students were placed. Similarly, 8 out of 10 offers were finalised in 2021, 11 out of 3 in 2020 and 16 out of 18 in 2019. However, the average salary has been increased from Rs 7.83 lakh per annum in 2019 to Rs 11.43 lakh per annum in 2022, while it was Rs 6.9 lakh per annum in 2020 and Rs 10.89 lakh per annum in 2021.

Overall placements

IIT Mandi has a positive account of successfully placed students over the last three consecutive years — 2020, 2021 and 2022. In 2021-22, there were 191 eligible students, 167 students enrolled for placements, and 156 students were placed. In 2020-21, there were 146 eligible students, 126 students enrolled for placements, and 102 students were placed. In 2019-20, out of the 119 students who enrolled for placements, a total of 101 students were placed.

Also read | Bombay HC to hear plea on 75% eligibility criteria in JEE Main 2023 on April 6

Internship offers and packages

Due to covid-19 the internship programme was closed. However, the institute re-started the compulsory internship programme (recruitment drive 2022-23) from 2022. Most of the students are trying to get internships for 2 months / 6 months. Till now, 150 students got internships.

Top recruiters

The major companies and organisations that have visited the campus for placement and internship include L&T, Denso, Capgemini, Deloitte, Accenture, Future First, Eclerx, Evalueserve, ICICI Bank, and more.

Advertisement

About IIT Mandi

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi was established in 2009. The admission of the first batch of students of IIT Mandi took place in July 2009 and their classes were conducted from July 27, 2009, onwards. Currently, the institute has about 1900+ students studying in various disciplines of engineering, sciences, humanities, and social sciences. The institution offers 37 courses to its students which are taught by an extensively expert faculty of 1552 members.

Given the new establishment of the institute, it has performed fairly well in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings over the years. Ranked at 31st position in 2020 and falling to 41st position in 2021, the institute gained a significant position to secure 20th rank in the NIRF 2022 rankings for best engineering colleges