IIT Mandi launches ‘Science on Wheels’ in Himachal Pradesh for school students

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has introduced the ‘Science on Wheels’ programme in Himachal Pradesh to encourage practical science education among school students, in collaboration with a university and an NGO.

The Himachal Pradesh segment of the initiative was launched on October 17 at IIT Mandi Campus School in the presence of the institute’s director, Laxmidhar Behera, an official said on Monday.

The programme has been designed for students from Classes 6 to 12. Under this initiative, taken in partnership with Plaksha University and the Igniting Dreams of Young Minds (IDYM) Foundation, each school will receive around six hours of interactive learning, covering four key themes, namely space technology, robotics, sustainability and water filtration.