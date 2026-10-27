IIT Mandi launches ‘Science on Wheels’ in Himachal Pradesh for school students

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has introduced the ‘Science on Wheels’ programme in Himachal Pradesh to encourage practical science education among school students, in collaboration with a university and an NGO.
The Himachal Pradesh segment of the initiative was launched on October 17 at IIT Mandi Campus School in the presence of the institute’s director, Laxmidhar Behera, an official said on Monday.
The programme has been designed for students from Classes 6 to 12. Under this initiative, taken in partnership with Plaksha University and the Igniting Dreams of Young Minds (IDYM) Foundation, each school will receive around six hours of interactive learning, covering four key themes, namely space technology, robotics, sustainability and water filtration.
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Supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, the programme aims to help students from rural areas understand how scientific topics taught in classrooms are experimented with and applied in real-life cases.
Having already reached more than 7,500 students across 70 schools in Chhattisgarh and Punjab, the initiative now plans to cover 50 schools across Mandi, Kullu, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Kangra districts in Himachal Pradesh.
Following its launch, the team started its activities in Mandi, visiting Government Senior Secondary Schools in Badog, Baggi (K), Bari Gumanu, Batheri and Deori.
The director said that the initiative can help build greater interest in science among children and encourage them to come up with futuristic technology in India.
(With inputs from PTI)