IIT-Mandi launches MBA program in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi has launched an MBA program in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. The two-year, full-time master’s program begins in the Fall Semester of 2022, the institute announced. It will integrate contemporary management concepts, soft skills for developing individuals, and a wide range of data science tools.

This program differs from other technology-oriented programs (like BTech, MTech/ MS) by focusing on the integration of data science and artificial intelligence into various business and management domains, as well as a strong emphasis on managerial decision-making, claims IIT-Mandi.

“This MBA program will position students to transform data into better business decisions and help them identify areas of business where Data Science, Artificial intelligence, and Machine Learning can add value and provide inputs to algorithm developers and data analysts,” Prof Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, said.

The MBA in Data Science and AI is open to undergraduate students of all backgrounds who have studied mathematics at the +2 level. To know more details about eligibility can be found at the admission link on the Institute website — iitmandi.ac.in/SOM. The application process will close on July 17, 2022.

The main highlights of the program are:

— Impart hands-on knowledge on the use of technology in managerial decision-making

— Blend managerial know-how with technology-based tools

— Teach students how data sciences can be applied to specific industry sectors

— Industrial internships enrich classroom learnings through exposure to practical experience and application to real-world problems

— A year-long project offering students in-depth, real-world exposure to challenging business decision-making problems as well as adaptation to the rapidly evolving business environment

In developing the curriculum, experts from diverse backgrounds and experiences have been consulted, including representatives from academic institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Management and the IITs. The School of Management has a broad range of experts from academia and industry serving on its advisory boards. Courses would be taught by internal and external subject experts. The School of Management is actively seeking collaboration with other management institutes within and outside India for its academic and research programs.

Data science will be the backbone of the competitive advantage for the industry going forward. The competitive edge will be gained by leveraging data-based decision making. The industry is already moving in this direction. It will need a large workforce that is skilled in data science and knowledgeable in its application in business and strategy issues relevant to business organizations. Graduates of this program will find rewarding managerial-level work opportunities in consulting, analytics, and decision-making roles.