IIT-Mandi launches BTech-MTech integrated dual degree programme in Bio-engineering

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has launched B.Tech-M.Tech integrated dual degree programme in bioengineering which will start enrolling students from the academic year 2019-20 onwards. The institute claims it to be a first-of-its-kind course in India. The programme, as per the institute would cover topics ranging from sensing of data from the biological world to actuation through prosthetics, from computational models to machine learning techniques for diagnosis.

Advertising

The dual degree programme aims at training students in the field of basic electrical and mechanical engineering disciplines together with principles in physical, chemical, mathematical, computational and biological sciences and engineering principles for the development of technology aimed at providing diagnostic, therapeutic and assistive and analytical support to biological systems.

Read| IIT-Mandi claims to be first IIT to launch BTech in Data Science and Engineering

The associate dean (courses), IIT Mandi, Anil K Sao said, “Given the necessity of bioengineer in highly populated countries such as India, this programme will develop skills in graduating students who can design and innovate the technology used in the field of Bio-systems. It will also help students in getting a better idea of various engineering aspects of the Biological systems.”

Advertising

The programme is five-years-long with a B.Tech-M.Tech integrated dual degree. Students can also learn about design-innovation related courses such as reverse engineering, design practicum, interactive socio-technical practicum offered to regular B.Tech students at IIT Mandi.

Admission to the course will be conducted through JEE advanced score, as per the regular rule of enrolment at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). The result for JEE advanced is scheduled to be declared on June 14, 2019.

Read| JEE Advanced result date, expected cut-off

Meanwhile, IIT Mandi Mandi claims to become the first IIT to launch a full-fledged bachelor’s programme in data science and engineering. The course will train students in computer science, applied statistics, applied mathematics and machine learning, fields that are required in the context of data science and its applications. The programme is being jointly offered by the School of Basic Sciences (SBS) and the School of Computing and Electrical Engineering (SCEE) from the coming academic year 2019-2020.