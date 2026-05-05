IIT Mandi invites applications for one month residential programme in AI, Robotics, IoT

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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, under its programme, PRAYAS 4.0, offers a one-month residential programme by its Centre for Continuing Education (CCE). The programme focuses on domains such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) and is scheduled to be held in July 2026 at the IIT Mandi campus.
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PRAYAS, an acronym for “Promoting and Accelerating Young and Aspiring Students,” is an initiative of the CCE, IIT Mandi, aimed at nurturing future-ready talent, according to the press release. The programme is open to participants from diverse academic backgrounds and does not require prior technical experience.
The residential programme will comprise 5–6 hours of daily sessions conducted by faculty members from IIT Mandi. The curriculum is designed to combine theoretical lectures with hands-on laboratory work, enabling participants to gain practical exposure to AI, robotics, and IoT technologies.
· Duration: 1 Month
· Program Fee: Rs 62,400/- + GST (includes accommodation and food)
· Apply at: cce.iitmandi.ac.in
Over the four-week duration, participants will progress from foundational concepts to advanced topics, including embedded systems, basics of artificial intelligence, sensor technologies, and intelligent automation, stated the press release, adding that students will also have access to the institute’s state-of-the-art facilities, providing an immersive environment for innovation and skill development.
The programme will offer on-campus boarding and dining facilities, ensuring a holistic residential learning experience. Upon successful completion, participants will be awarded certificates by the CCE, IIT Mandi, recognising their training in advanced technology domains.
Commenting on the initiative, Tushar Jain, Head, Centre for Continuing Education (CCE), IIT Mandi, said, “PRAYAS 4.0 is aligned with IIT Mandi’s mission to democratise access to advanced technologies across all sections of society. By integrating academic learning with practical project-based exposure, we aim to empower young minds to emerge as innovators in areas such as AI, robotics, and IoT.”