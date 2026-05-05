IIT Mandi invites applications for one month residential programme in AI, Robotics, IoT

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, under its programme, PRAYAS 4.0, offers a one-month residential programme by its Centre for Continuing Education (CCE). The programme focuses on domains such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) and is scheduled to be held in July 2026 at the IIT Mandi campus.

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PRAYAS, an acronym for “Promoting and Accelerating Young and Aspiring Students,” is an initiative of the CCE, IIT Mandi, aimed at nurturing future-ready talent, according to the press release. The programme is open to participants from diverse academic backgrounds and does not require prior technical experience.