IIT-Mandi invites applications for startup grand challenge, winners can get Rs 50 lakh funding opportunity

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi’s Technology Business Incubator is hosting the fifth edition of its annual flagship event, Himalayan Startup Trek (HST) on December 11 and 12, 2021.

In its fifth edition, HST 2021 will host the ‘HST Startup Grand Challenge’ – startup pitch competition in three thematic areas including i) New Age Alliance – Human-Computer Interaction with prize money of Rs 2 lakh, ii) Foothill Innovators Challenge – Build for the Himalayas with prize money of Rs 1.25 lakh and iii) Habitable World Challenge – Environment and Sustainability with prize money of Rs 2 lakh.

Startups, innovators and aspiring entrepreneurs can participate in this challenge and get an opportunity to win Rs 5 lakh cash prizes and Rs 50 lakh funding opportunity during the event. The last date to apply is November 25, 2021. Applications can be filled at iitmandicatalyst.in/hst/.

Each thematic areas have prize money of up to Rs 2 lakh to be distributed to the top 3 startups in the given themes. Apart from this, top startups will also be provided with incubation support and funding access for prototyping as well product development through various funding schemes hosted by Catalyst and provide upto Rs 50 lakh of funding.