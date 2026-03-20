IIT Mandi invites applications for its 2-month residential programme; know who all can apply

The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi), through its Centre for Continuing Education (CCE), invites applications for its first two-month summer residential programme, HIMSHIKHAR 2026. The programme is designed to equip students and young professionals with industry-aligned skills in emerging technologies and entrepreneurship. The programme will commence in May 2026, with reporting starting from May 16, 2026, followed by the beginning of classes from May 18, 2026.
As per a statement by the institute, the programme offers an on-campus experience, enabling participants to live and learn within the IIT Mandi ecosystem while working on real-world projects under the guidance of faculty and industry mentors. Structured across 190 hours of engagement, the programme includes 100 hours of faculty-led sessions, 50 hours of tutorial sessions conducted by PhD scholars, and 40 hours of sessions delivered by industry experts.
The eligibility and admission process for the programme requires candidates to have passed Class 12 or an equivalent qualification from a recognised board as the minimum entry requirement. Interested applicants must submit their applications online through the official website– cce.iitmandi.ac.in/himshikhar-2026.
As part of the selection procedure, candidates are required to appear for an entrance test designed to evaluate reasoning and analytical skills. Those who qualify will be invited to participate in the counselling process, where they can choose their preferred specialisation track and receive provisional admission details.
Final admission will be confirmed once candidates complete all formalities, including fee payment, within the stipulated timeline. In total, 250 seats are available in each track, amounting to 1,250 seats across all specialisations.
The programme offers five specialised tracks across emerging technologies, designed to equip learners with cutting-edge skills. The Software Development with AI track focuses on building intelligent applications by integrating core programming with AI-driven capabilities.
The Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning track covers foundational and advanced concepts to develop systems that can analyse data, identify patterns, and solve real-world challenges.
The Agentic AI Systems track introduces autonomous AI models capable of independently performing tasks and making decisions in dynamic environments.
The Data Science track emphasises data analysis, visualisation, and predictive modelling to generate actionable insights for decision-making. Finally, the Entrepreneurship & Venture Building track nurtures entrepreneurial skills, guiding learners through start-up ideation, business model creation, and innovation-led growth.