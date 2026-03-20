IIT Mandi invites applications for its 2-month residential programme; know who all can apply

The programme will commence in May 2026, with reporting starting from May 16, 2026, followed by the beginning of classes from May 18, 2026.(Image:IIT-M)

The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi), through its Centre for Continuing Education (CCE), invites applications for its first two-month summer residential programme, HIMSHIKHAR 2026. The programme is designed to equip students and young professionals with industry-aligned skills in emerging technologies and entrepreneurship. The programme will commence in May 2026, with reporting starting from May 16, 2026, followed by the beginning of classes from May 18, 2026.

As per a statement by the institute, the programme offers an on-campus experience, enabling participants to live and learn within the IIT Mandi ecosystem while working on real-world projects under the guidance of faculty and industry mentors. Structured across 190 hours of engagement, the programme includes 100 hours of faculty-led sessions, 50 hours of tutorial sessions conducted by PhD scholars, and 40 hours of sessions delivered by industry experts.