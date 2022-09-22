scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

IIT Mandi introduces five new courses for skill development of Himachali youth

Interested candidates can register at iitmandi.ac.in. The institute will launch five short courses to help the youth of Himachal Pradesh with hands-on real-life engineering problems and make them employable and job ready.

iit madni admissions, new courses IIT, IIT mandi new course newsThe registration for the courses have already started. (Image Credit: IIT Mandi)

The Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi today launched skill development through its Centre for Continuing Education (CCE) in association with Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN). The interested candidates can register on– iitmandi.ac.in

IIT Mandi will launch five short courses to help the youth of Himachal Pradesh with hands-on real-life engineering problems and make them employable and job ready. The courses will be one month long and the registration for the courses has already started.

The institute will provide free food, accommodation and teaching material to people who will enroll themselves in the course. The five new courses are:
— Embedded Systems
— Model Predictive Control for Industrial Systems
— Computational Fluid Dynamics
— Finite Element Modelling for Engineering
— Product Design and Manufacturing

The above course will help in developing skills for automation and other jobs under PMKVY (Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana). A participation certificate from the Centre for Continuing Education, IIT Mandi will also be given to all the participants on successfully completing the course.

The course is open to IT, diploma engineers, engineering students, practicing/working engineers, Post Graduates and PhD level students, teachers/faculty members of technical institutions of Himachal Pradesh who want to excel in their scientific and engineering research pursuits.

