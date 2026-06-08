IIT Mandi introduces BTech in quantum science and engineering

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has announced the launch of three undergraduate programmes for the upcoming academic session, including a BTech programme in Quantum Science and Engineering. The institute has also introduced BTech programmes in Agricultural Engineering with Data Analytics and Chemical Engineering with Data Analytics.

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The three new programmes reflect IIT Mandi’s focus on preparing students for technology-driven industries and national development priorities, combining core engineering foundations with applied technology, interdisciplinary learning, and hands-on industry exposure.

BTech in Quantum Science and Engineering

IIT Mandi has introduced an undergraduate programme in Quantum Science and Engineering. The programme is designed to develop future quantum engineers through a curriculum spanning quantum computing, communication, sensing, materials, and hardware engineering, integrated with computer science, mathematics, and artificial intelligence. Graduates will be equipped to work in high-impact areas including secure communications, quantum hardware development, and advanced computing — sectors that are increasingly central to national security, technology infrastructure, and global scientific research.