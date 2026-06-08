IIT Mandi introduces BTech in quantum science and engineering

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has announced the launch of three undergraduate programmes for the upcoming academic session, including a BTech programme in Quantum Science and Engineering. The institute has also introduced BTech programmes in Agricultural Engineering with Data Analytics and Chemical Engineering with Data Analytics.
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The three new programmes reflect IIT Mandi’s focus on preparing students for technology-driven industries and national development priorities, combining core engineering foundations with applied technology, interdisciplinary learning, and hands-on industry exposure.
IIT Mandi has introduced an undergraduate programme in Quantum Science and Engineering. The programme is designed to develop future quantum engineers through a curriculum spanning quantum computing, communication, sensing, materials, and hardware engineering, integrated with computer science, mathematics, and artificial intelligence. Graduates will be equipped to work in high-impact areas including secure communications, quantum hardware development, and advanced computing — sectors that are increasingly central to national security, technology infrastructure, and global scientific research.
IIT Mandi has introduced a BTech programme combining the fundamentals of agricultural engineering with artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, remote sensing, automation, and data analytics. The programme places strong emphasis on experiential learning — through laboratories, field training, internships, and research projects — and includes collaborations with agri-tech companies and startups. The programme aims to produce professionals capable of driving precision agriculture, sustainable farming, and climate-resilient food systems.
BTech in Chemical Engineering with Data Analytics
Offered under the School of Chemical Sciences, the BTech in Chemical Engineering with Data Analytics integrates core chemical engineering principles with computational modelling, process simulation, machine learning, and data science. The programme offers students the flexibility to pursue a minor or double major in any engineering, science, humanities, or management discipline, enabling them to explore broader career domains beyond traditional chemical engineering pathways.
Further details on the new programmes are available on IIT Mandi’s official admissions portal at http://www.iitmandi.ac.in.