IIT Mandi (Electrical Engineering) Placements: Highest package, average CTC, top recruiters

(The IIT placement is part of a series by The Indian Express where we bring to you the five-year placement record of a course offered by a top engineering college. This will help JEE aspirants choose course/ IIT of their choice.)

IIT Mandi recently concluded its phase 1 campus placement of 2022-23. A total of 249 students were placed so far, out of which 70 were pre-placement offers with an average salary of 25.23 lakh per annum. More than 85 companies participated in this placement process and till now 140 national and international companies have registered with the college.

So far, IIT Mandi has received 90 international offers and some of the major companies that participated were Uber, Amazon, Walmart, Oracle, among others.

Placement history

IIT Mandi has had an upward movement in placements over the years, especially in the last three consecutive years — 2020, 2021 and 2022. In 2018, a total of 29 students were eligible for placement, out of which 24 were placed (even though 26 offers were made). The number decreased to 16 in 2019, out of which 15 students were given offers and 10 were placed. While the number of students had decreased, the average salary increased from 8.79 LPA to 14.35 LPA in 2019.

IIT Madras (Computer Science) Placement | Highest package, average CTC, top recruiters

The number of eligible students drastically improved to 30 in 2020, and 35 offers were made, out of which 28 offers were finalised with an average salary of 19.92 LPA. In 2021, the average salary increased to 20.85 LPA and the total number of offers increased to 41, with 32 being finalised for 38 eligible candidates.

However, amid the IT layoffs around the world, the average salary saw a drop to 20.14 LPA, even though the number of total offers increased to 62.

2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 Total number of students 61 44 40 26 35 Eligible students 48 38 30 16 29 No. of placed students 47 32 28 10 24 Total offers 62 41 35 15 26 Average salary 20.14 LPA 20.85 LPA 19.92 LPA 14.35 LPA 8.79 LPA

Overall placements

In the first phase of placement of 2022-23, which was conducted in December 2022, the institute received 249 job offers from 88 companies, including 70 pre-placement offers. Out of these, there were 19 international offers from companies such as Rakuten, Accenture Japan, Denso, and Nohara Holdings, Inc.

Advertisement

An increment of around 18 per cent in average CTC and 24 per cent in a median of 26 lakh has been observed in comparison to the last year, with the highest domestic package of over 60 lakhs till now.

The top recruiters were Uber, Amazon, Walmart, Oracle, Indeed, Flipkart, Microsoft, Tata 1mg, Trilogy, Cashfree, Adobe, Paytm, Rakuten, Zomato, Sprinklr, Schrodinger, Samsung Research Institute Bangalore, ODE, ICICI bank, HDFC, EXL Service, Evalueserve, Merilytics, Jaguar Land Rover, Maruti Suzuki, Mercedes Benz, Addverb, Hitachi, L&T, HoneyWell, Western Digital, AMD, Ceremorphic, LTI, GE, etc. and PSUs including C DOT, and HPCL, among others.

Internship offers and packages

Due to Covid-19, the compulsory internship programme was shut down for a while, which restarted in 2022-23 session. “Most of the students are trying to get internships for 2M/6M. Till now, 150 students have secured internships,” the institute claimed.

Advertisement

Top recruiters

The major organisations that have visited the campus for placement and internships include Google, Oracle, Adobe, Microsoft, Amazon, Flipkart, Mindtickle, Indeed, Paytm, Sprinklr, Intel, Synopsys, Texas instruments, Ceremorphic, Genpact, ZS, Deloitte, BEL, BPCL, Addverb, Ola Electric and L&T.

About IIT Mandi

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi was established in 2009, with a debut batch of 97 students. The institute now has over 132 faculty members, 1900+ students studying in various disciplines of engineering, sciences, humanities, and social sciences. The institution offers 37 courses to its students which are taught by an extensively expert faculty of 1552 members. Initially, the campus was set up at IIT Roorkee (as IIT Mandi Cell), till the main campus in Himachal Pradesh was ready.

Given the new establishment of the institute, it has performed fairly well in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings over the years. Ranked at 31st position in NIRF 2020 and falling to 41st position in 2021, the institute gained a significant position to secure 20th rank in the NIRF 2022 rankings for best engineering colleges.

(With inputs from Neellohit Ray)