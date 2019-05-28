IIT-Mandi claims to be first IIT to launch BTech in Data Science and Engineering

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi claims to become the first IIT to launch a full-fledged bachelor’s programme in data science and engineering. The course will train students in computer science, applied statistics, applied mathematics and machine learning, fields that are required in the context of data science and its applications. The programme is being jointly offered by the School of Basic Sciences (SBS) and the School of Computing and Electrical Engineering (SCEE) from the coming academic year 2019-2020.

The course will be of four-years’ duration. Speaking about the programme, Timothy A. Gonsalves, director, IIT Mandi, said, “All-pervasive sensors are collecting exponentially-increasing amounts of data about our machines, our structures, and ourselves. Our BTech in Data Science and Engineering will train students to collect, process and study these large data sets, discerning underlying patterns and deriving actionable insights. Graduates of this programme will have future-proof expertise that will enable them to thrive in the rapidly changing world of the next few decades.”

This programme, claims the institute, will help students fulfil the increasing demand of experts to capture, analyse and synthesize a large amount of data in a number of application domains and to convert information into actionable strategies such as new scientific discoveries, business applications, policy-making and healthcare.

IIT Mandi has a unique course curriculum based on project-based and inter-disciplinary learning, and in the past two years, the Institute has launched the following six new Master’s programmes including M.Sc. in Physics, M.Tech. in Power Electronics and Drives (PED), M.Tech. in Structural Engineering, M.Tech. in Very-Large-Scale Integration (VLSI), M.Tech. in Communications and Signal Processing (CSP), and M.A. in Development Studies.

The Institute is also introducing two new courses, B.Tech Engineering Physics and B.Tech – M.Tech Integrated Dual Degree Programme in Bioengineering, from August 2019.