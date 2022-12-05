IIT Mandi awards record number of PhD at 10th convocation ceremony

The Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi today awarded 64 PhDs, the highest in an academic year till date. There were 59 who graduated with a normal PhD and 5 who had done an iPhD (integrated PhD).

Out of the students who graduated with PhDs, there were 28 women in PhD programme and 4 in iPhD programme, surpassing the numbers from the previous years. IIT Mandi has four PhD programmes and one iPhD programme.

Today was the 10th convocation ceremony of IIT Mandi and a total of 462 students graduated this year. Out of the students who have graduated this year, there were 348 male students and 114 female students.

The institute has seen a rise in the number of girl students passing out in different streams. This year, a total of 33 female students in undergraduate programmes, 49 in postgraduate and masters’ programmes, greater than the numbers from previous years.

Professor Stuart R Hameroff, University of Arizona, USA was the chief guest for the occasion. Professor Hameroff taught a course on science consciousness to establish collaborative research with researchers at IIT Mandi.