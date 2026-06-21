IIT Mandi awards degrees to 643 students, graduates largest-ever BTech batch

The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi) awarded degrees to 643 students during its 14th Convocation held at the institute’s North Campus in Kamand Valley, Himachal Pradesh. The graduating cohort included 321 undergraduate students, 259 postgraduate students and 63 PhD scholars.

This year’s ceremony marked a major milestone for the institute as it witnessed the graduation of the largest-ever BTech batch in IIT Mandi’s history. A total of 321 undergraduate students received their degrees.

Among the top achievers, Vayun Goel received the prestigious President of India Gold Medal and the Institute Gold Medal for BTech in Computer Science and Engineering for his outstanding academic performance and overall achievements. Sukhvansh Jain was awarded the Director’s Gold Medal in recognition of excellence in academics, leadership and overall contribution to campus life.