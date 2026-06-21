IIT Mandi awards degrees to 643 students, graduates largest-ever BTech batch

The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi) awarded degrees to 643 students during its 14th Convocation held at the institute’s North Campus in Kamand Valley, Himachal Pradesh. The graduating cohort included 321 undergraduate students, 259 postgraduate students and 63 PhD scholars.
This year’s ceremony marked a major milestone for the institute as it witnessed the graduation of the largest-ever BTech batch in IIT Mandi’s history. A total of 321 undergraduate students received their degrees.
Among the top achievers, Vayun Goel received the prestigious President of India Gold Medal and the Institute Gold Medal for BTech in Computer Science and Engineering for his outstanding academic performance and overall achievements. Sukhvansh Jain was awarded the Director’s Gold Medal in recognition of excellence in academics, leadership and overall contribution to campus life.
The convocation also honoured students across various disciplines with institute medals and awards. Sneha Chandna received the Institute Gold Medal in Bioengineering, while Khushi Rewar was awarded the Institute Gold Medal in Civil Engineering. Other undergraduate gold medallists included Bipanjit Singh (Data Science and Engineering), Akshar Agrawal (Electrical Engineering), Aridaman Singh Chauhan (Engineering Physics) and Pranjal Vats (Mechanical Engineering).
Among postgraduate students, Institute Gold Medals were awarded to Sneha Vijayan (MA Development Studies), Khushi Garg (MBA Data Science and Artificial Intelligence), Kashish Chaudhary (MSc Applied Mathematics), Preeti (MSc Chemistry), Manav Gupta (MSc Physics), Chikirsha Gulati (MTech Biotechnology), Aayush Thakur (MTech Power Electronics and Drives) and Adarsh Arya (MTech Structural Engineering).
The convocation celebrated achievements across engineering, management, artificial intelligence, data science, sustainability, health technologies and advanced manufacturing, reflecting the diverse academic and research ecosystem at IIT Mandi.
The institute said the ceremony highlighted its commitment to academic excellence, interdisciplinary research, innovation-driven education and the development of future leaders, while bringing together students, faculty members, alumni, parents and distinguished guests to celebrate the achievements of the graduating class.