IIT Mandi and NSDC launch certificate programmes in Data Science and Machine Learning

IIT Mandi launches six month certificate course and nine month advance certificate course in domain of data science and machine learning (Image credit: IIT Mandi)

The Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi (IIT-Mandi) in collaboration with the National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) have launched a six-month certificate and a nine-month advance certificate programme in the domain of Data Science and Machine Learning. The program will commence in the first week of November.

The course will be conducted through live-streaming sessions by IIT Mandi faculty members. The selection of interested candidates will be carried out through an eligibility test which will be conducted on October 15 and 16. On completion of the course, the program certificate will be collectively issued by IIT Mandi and NSDC. Candidates can get the details about the programs at– futureacad.com/iit-mandi.

The programme will allow learners to build a strong foundation in Data Science and specialize in Machine Learning with Python for data-driven decision-making. Upon completion of the course, learners can explore careers as data analysts, data scientists, business analysts, business intelligence professionals, and consultants on new-age skills.

This live online certification course will be taught by IIT Mandi professors, it aims to teach the learners all the fundamental and advanced skills in the tools and technologies used in the fields of Data Science, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and image processing.

The main objectives of the programme are to participate in peer-to-peer learning and expanding the professional knowledge and network, gaining experience of live online sessions from faculty of IIT Mandi and industry experts, industry recognised certification in Data Science and Business Intelligence, career guidance and placement support, one on one student mentorship and a boost to the careers of the applicants.