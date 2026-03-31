IIT Mandi targets to have over 350 faculty, 5,000 students by 2027: Director

Addressing the students and faculty members during the 17th Foundation Day of the institute, he said that the institute will ensure that all of its students get access to world-class labs.

By: PTI
2 min readNew DelhiMar 31, 2026 12:47 PM IST
IIT Mandi Campus (Image via officials)IIT Mandi Campus (Image via officials)
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Prof Laxmidhar Behera, Director of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, on Monday said that the institute aims to have more than 350 faculty members and more than 5,000 students by 2027.

Addressing the students and faculty members during the 17th Foundation Day of the institute, he said that the institute will ensure that all of its students get access to world-class labs.

Read More | IIT-Mandi invites applications for its 2-month residential programme

Senapathy Kris Gopalkrishnan, Co-Founder of Infosys Ltd, served as the chief guest on the occasion. In his address, he said that the institute, in a very short span of time, has achieved many prestigious awards.

It has scaled the heights, becoming one of the top institutes in the country.

Read More | IIT-Mandi placements in last 5 years: Salary package, sector, top companies and more

He also congratulated students, faculty members and the director for the achievements of the institute.

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Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak, Vice-Chancellor of Chhattarpati Shahu Ji Maharaj University Kanpur, Prof Oussama Khatib, Director Stanford Robotics Lab, USA, Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, V.C. BHU Varanasi and Founding Director of IIT Mandi, Prof T.A Gonsalves also shared their experiences on this occasion.

 

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