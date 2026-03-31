IIT Mandi targets to have over 350 faculty, 5,000 students by 2027: Director

Prof Laxmidhar Behera, Director of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, on Monday said that the institute aims to have more than 350 faculty members and more than 5,000 students by 2027.

Addressing the students and faculty members during the 17th Foundation Day of the institute, he said that the institute will ensure that all of its students get access to world-class labs.

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Senapathy Kris Gopalkrishnan, Co-Founder of Infosys Ltd, served as the chief guest on the occasion. In his address, he said that the institute, in a very short span of time, has achieved many prestigious awards.