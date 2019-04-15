IIT-Mandi admissions 2019: Applications open for short-term course FEMER, check how to apply

IIT Mandi admissions 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras has invited applications for admission to the short-term course on ‘Finite Element Method for Engineers and Researchers (FEMER) 2019.’ The course will be conducted on June 28, 2019. The registration process is on and will conclude on May 30, 2019. Interested candidates can apply at the official website — iitmandi.ac.in.
This course is open to the faculty members, students from engineering institutes/ colleges/ polytechnics and practising engineers and researchers from industries and R&D institutions. The course will teach about the Finite Element Method (FEM) from the fundamental concepts to more advanced topics. This course will help participants to write their own codes and implement these methods to solve numeric simulations.
IIT Mandi FEMER admissions 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the link – http://iitmandi.ac.in/stc/femer2019/index.php
Step 2: On the homepage in the left-hand panel, click on ‘registration form PDF’
Step 4: A PDF will open, download
Step 5: Fill form and send the same at official address
Candidates need to send a DD or NEFT transaction proof along with duly filled registration form addressed to ‘ Dr. Himanshu Pathak Course Coordinator, School of Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Mandi Kamand -175005, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh ‘
IIT Mandi FEMER admissions 2019: Fee
Candidates will have to pay a registration fee which includes course material, working lunch, refreshments, dinner and accommodation (on sharing basis at hostel).
For practising engineers: Rs 10,000
Faculty members: Rs 8,000
Students: Rs 4,000
Foreign Delegates: $500
Course co-ordinator and assistant professor, School of Engineering, IIT Mandi, Himanshu Pathak said, “Finite Element Method (FEM) is a numerical and computer-based technique for solving a variety of practical engineering problems that arise in different domain namely structural analysis, fluid flow, heat transfer, vibrations, electrical and magnetic fields, etc. The course will have a detailed discussion on finite element methodology for different engineering problem domains. This one week course has been designed to introduce FEM to engineers and researchers so that they will be equipped to solve scientific problems.”