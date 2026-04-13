IIT Madras Zanzibar campus opens admission process for UG, PG for 2026 academic session

The last date to apply for the BS programme is April 30, while for the MTech courses, the last date is April 15. (Representative image. Source: IITM Zanzibar)

IIT Madras Zanzibar campus has started the applications for its full-time undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes for the 2026 academic year. Aspirants can visit admissions.iitmz.ac.in for details on eligibility, deadlines, test preparation, and campus information. The screening test for the MTech programme will be held on April 26, 2026, while the BS programme screening test, to be conducted simultaneously at centres in India and abroad, is scheduled for June 6, 2026. The last date to apply for the BS programme is April 30, while for the MTech courses, the last date is April 15.

Based in Tanzania, the first-ever international campus established by any IIT, the campus currently has more than 129 students enrolled across programmes. Around 51 per cent of students are from Tanzania, with representation from several other African nations, including Ethiopia, Zambia, and Kenya.