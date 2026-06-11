46 international students receive MTech degrees at IIT Madras’ Zanzibar campus

awarded degrees to 46 international students from 12 countries during with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri presenting the degrees to the graduating cohort (Image via IITM)

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) awarded degrees to 46 international students from 12 countries, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri presenting the degrees to the graduating cohort.

The students, who graduated from the 2024 batch, received degrees across a range of postgraduate programmes, including MTech, I2MP MTech, MA, MSc, and JMP KU-IITM MTech. The ceremony was held on June 5 and forms part of the institute’s efforts to strengthen its global academic presence and international engagement.

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According to a statement by IIT Madras, the graduating cohort represented 12 countries, namely Nepal, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan, Uganda, Afghanistan, Rwanda, Liberia, Cameroon, the United States, and India. The institute said the diversity of the graduating class reflects its continued focus on internationalisation and attracting students from across the world for higher education and research programmes.