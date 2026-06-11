46 international students receive MTech degrees at IIT Madras’ Zanzibar campus

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) awarded degrees to 46 international students from 12 countries, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri presenting the degrees to the graduating cohort.
The students, who graduated from the 2024 batch, received degrees across a range of postgraduate programmes, including MTech, I2MP MTech, MA, MSc, and JMP KU-IITM MTech. The ceremony was held on June 5 and forms part of the institute’s efforts to strengthen its global academic presence and international engagement.
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According to a statement by IIT Madras, the graduating cohort represented 12 countries, namely Nepal, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan, Uganda, Afghanistan, Rwanda, Liberia, Cameroon, the United States, and India. The institute said the diversity of the graduating class reflects its continued focus on internationalisation and attracting students from across the world for higher education and research programmes.
The event was attended by IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, Dean (Global Engagement) Preeti Aghalayam, faculty members, students, parents, and officials associated with the Office of Global Engagement, which oversees the institute’s international collaborations, partnerships, and overseas outreach initiatives.
Prof Preeti Aghalayam, highlighting the institute’s growing international footprint, said around 150 students from 17 countries have been selected for Master’s and PhD programmes at IIT Madras in the current academic year. She also noted that four students graduating during the ceremony were from the institute’s Zanzibar campus.
IIT Madras further stated that it has a global alumni network of more than 60,000 members, including around 250 international graduates who have completed Master’s and PhD programmes at the institute over the years. The institute has been expanding its international admissions efforts through collaborations, exchange programmes and overseas academic initiatives aimed at attracting students from diverse geographical regions.
The degree ceremony comes as IIT Madras continues to strengthen its internationalisation strategy, with the Office of Global Engagement leading efforts to expand global partnerships, facilitate student mobility and increase the participation of international students in its academic programmes.