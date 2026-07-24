IIT Madras WSAI launches one-week AI startup course; winning team to receive Rs 4 lakh grant

Titled 'Building a Successful AI Startup', the programme will be held from August 10 to 14 at the IIT Madras campus. (Image via IITM)

The IIT Madras‘ Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI (WSAI) has announced a one-week, in-person short course aimed at helping students, researchers, aspiring entrepreneurs and early-stage startups turn artificial intelligence ideas into market-ready ventures.

Titled ‘Building a Successful AI Startup’, the programme will be held between August 10 and 14 at the IIT Madras campus. Applications are open until July 27, with selected participants to be shortlisted through an evaluation process.

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The course is designed to provide hands-on exposure to the complete startup journey, from identifying market opportunities and building a minimum viable product (MVP) to validating business models, preparing for fundraising and pitching to investors. The programme will conclude with a Pitch Day, where participants will present their startup ideas before a panel of investors. The winning team will receive Rs 4 lakh to support the development of its AI startup.