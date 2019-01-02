IIT-Madras winter course on machine intelligence and brain research begins

The Center for Computational Brain Research (CCBR) at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras is conducting a winter course on machine intelligence and brain research from January 2 to January 9. This course is at the intersection of neuroscience and artificial intelligence.

The course aims to educate students in the interdisciplinary area by combining lectures from neuroscientists as well as computational researchers working across disciplines. It is open to students outside the institute for auditing. IIT Madras students are offered credits for this course. It also focusses on understanding the inner workings of the human brain and intelligent machines and understand the common underlying principles.

The course was initiated in January 2018 and has seen strong growth in demand. Registrations for this year course topped 400 including 30 students from IIT Madras (out of 200 applications). This number is expected to increase during the coming years.

Candidates register for the workshop for free and CCBR also offers travel and housing scholarships to 20 students from other cities.

This year’s event will consist of international lecturers, who are world-renowned experts in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Neuroscience. The CCBR Chair Professors (Partha Mitra from Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, USA, Mriganka Sur from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA and Anand Raghunathan from Purdue University, USA) along with world-renowned will deliver lectures on brain science and Artificial Intelligence.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, chairman, Axilor Ventures and co-founder, Infosys, said, “This is an area that has tremendous scope and opportunity to impact our lives. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning to address several problems that hitherto were unsolvable. We should look at issues such as understanding the use of AI and ML, which problems should be addressed, where do we use these tools, can we create the capacity and capability in these fields in India, can we create global partnerships and can we bring unique Indian views in this area.”

Gopalakrishnan added that the workshop should also discuss issues surrounding privacy and algorithmic bias.”

Bhaskar Ramamurthi, director, IIT Madras, said, “This is an area in which a lot of capacity building is required in the country and these workshops are one way to build this capacity. Eminent researchers from across the world are attending this workshop and students can learn from them. In a short period of next few years, we will have good results to show from our work here. We have people who are becoming experts in this cutting-edge field.”