Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

IIT Madras wins National Intellectual Property awards 2021, 2022

The total number of patent applications filed in India (at least one Indian applicant) in 2021 were 120 and 68 in abroad.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has won the ‘National Intellectual Property Awards 2021 and 2022’ organised by the Government of India. The varsity has been identified as the top Indian academic institution for patents filing, grants and commercialisation.

This award is given out by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. The officials decide the winner on the basis of the patent applications, grants and commercialisation.

“For any country to become a world leader, protecting intellectual property is vital. This award has certainly motivated IIT Madras to generate and protect more and more intellectual property of societal impact leading to Atmanirbhar products during the Amrit Kal,” said V. Kamakoti, director of IIT Madras.

The total number of patent applications filed in India (at least one Indian applicant) in 2021 were 120 and 68 in abroad. A total of 133 patents were granted in India and seven in abroad, and the total number of patents licensed were six, five were assigned and 11 commercialised.

These awards are conferred annually to recognise and reward the top achievers comprising individuals, institutions, organisations and enterprises, for their Intellectual Property (IP) creations and commercialisation, which have contributed towards strengthening the IP ecosystem in the country and in encouraging creativity and innovation.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 01:54:23 pm
