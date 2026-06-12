IIT Madras, IISc, MAHE, & US Consulate launch fellowship to bring American researchers to India

The US Consulate General Chennai, IIT Madras and other educational institutions have launched a 12-month fellowship that aims to bring post-doctoral researchers and early-career faculty from leading American universities to conduct research in India, with applications open until June 30.

The US India TRUST Fellowship stands for Transforming the Relationship Utilising Strategic Technology. It is a public-private partnership involving the US Consulate General Chennai, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), with founding private sponsors Pratiksha Trust and Mazumdar Shaw Philanthropy, and additional support from the Biocon Foundation. Applications are open until June 30, 2026, at 11:59 pm US Eastern Time.

An informative session for prospective applicants will be held online on June 17, 2026, at 8 pm IST (10:30 am EST), wherein senior representatives from the US Consulate, IIT Madras, and the founding philanthropic partners will participate.

🌍 Applications are now open for the U.S.-India TRUST Fellowship 2026–27 at IIT Madras! The U.S.-India TRUST Fellowship is a prestigious 12-month program that advances strategic technology collaboration between the United States and India by bringing outstanding Post-Doctoral… pic.twitter.com/BWqB6BkbjD — IIT Madras (@iitmadras) June 11, 2026

IIT Madras’s Dean of Global Engagement Prof Preeti Aghalayam, Dean of Alumni and Corporate Relations Prof Ashwin Mahalingam, and Dean of Faculty, Prof K Murali — alongside the Consulate’s Briganti, Mazumdar-Shaw, and Gopalakrishnan will be part of the session.

What does the fellowship offer?

The programme is for PhD holders, post-doctoral researchers, and early-career faculty affiliated with leading US institutions, with a stated preference for US citizens who have no prior experience in India.

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Selected fellows receive a support package for the duration of their 12-month placement. The financial package includes a monthly stipend of $1,650 for post-doctoral positions and a contingency research grant of up to $2,000.

The programme additionally covers one round-trip economy airfare between the fellow’s US residence city and Chennai, accommodation, health and medical insurance, and visa and on-ground logistical support.

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For exceptional candidates who qualify under the early-career faculty track, the fellowship offers the opportunity to be considered by IIT Madras for a visiting faculty position equivalent to an assistant professor role, with an enhanced consolidated stipend of $3,650 per month.

Research areas

The fellowship is focused on seven technology domains:

–Artificial Intelligence

–Quantum Computing

–Semiconductors

–Biotechnology

–Defence

–Energy

–Space

Applicants are required to ensure their proposed research aligns with these TRUST strategic technology fields. The programme objectives, as stated in the fellowship documentation, include fostering academic exchange and long-term partnerships between the US and India, and enabling research outcomes that extend beyond publications — specifically to patents and commercialisation.

How to apply?

Applications require an academic CV including full publication details, a detailed research and teaching plan of two to three pages, and a host faculty consent letter.

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The application portal and further programme details are available at ge.iitm.ac.in/programs/faculty-mobility/trust-fellowship. Queries may be directed to projects@ge.iitm.ac.in or +91-44-2257-8869.

The application deadline is June 30, 2026, and given the programme’s stated preference for candidates without prior experience in India, the window is open to a broad cohort of American researchers.