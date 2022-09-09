scorecardresearch
IIT Madras, University of Sydney join hands to address international energy challenges

Under this partnership, students will also get opportunities for research students as well as early and mid-career researchers, giving them the chance to work internationally and develop global networks.

IIT Madras, IIT news, energy research, ResearchProf V Kamakoti (C), Director, IIT-M, Prof Mark Scott (R), Vice-Chancellor, University of Sydney & Prof Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean, IIT-M. (Photo credit: IIT Madras Media Relations)

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) today teamed up with the University of Sydney for a research partnership to help address the energy challenges the world is facing. As a part of this partnership, both the institutes will invest AU $50,000 a year in joint funding for up to four research projects.

In this partnership, researchers from both the institutions will work as a team to develop research and advance technology in fields related to energy. Researchers of both institutes from science and engineering fields are encouraged to come ahead and help in areas such as energy storage and conversion, solar desalination and cold storage, photo and electrochemical energy, gas turbines, micro-grids and renewable energy systems.

Under this partnership, students will also get opportunities for research students as well as early and mid-career researchers, giving them the chance to work internationally and develop global networks. The universities will also organise conferences and workshops to open up more discussions about these researches. An initial workshop took place in August 2022 focusing on hydrogen technologies – crucial as the world looks to decarbonise the energy sector, industry and transport.

“There is no time to waste in finding solutions that will help us adapt to the impacts of climate change,” said Kondo-Francois Aguey-Zinsou from University of Sydney’s Faculty of Science. “The possibilities around the transition to clean energy systems are exciting. We can combine our thinking to develop truly sustainable solutions that can be rapidly adopted.”

