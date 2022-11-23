scorecardresearch
IIT Madras, University of Birmingham to offer joint masters’ programme

IIT Madras and University of Birmingham have signed a collaborative Statement of Intent to explore study in the areas of data science, energy systems and biomedical engineering.

University of Birmingham and IIT Madras officials after signing the collaborative Statement of Intent to explore study areas at IIT Madras campus today.

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and the University of Birmingham will soon launch joint masters’ programmes. The potential areas include the fields of data science, energy systems, and biomedical engineering. Both universities will also build areas of mutual research interest.

The first joint postgraduate programme in data science, energy systems, and biomedical engineering is proposed to start next year before developing further programmes in subsequent years. The director of IIT Madras, Professor V Kamakoti and Vice Chancellor of the University of Birmingham, Professor Adam Tickell today signed a collaborative Statement of Intent.

The universities have also agreed to establish a joint research fund to support academics and researchers as they explore potential research partnerships in the aforementioned fields.

The joint programmes will be delivered at the campuses of both institutions and mutual recognition of academic credits issued by each university will lead to the award of a single degree certificate.

The agreement builds on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in February 2022 where both institutions declared their intention to further develop their partnership.

