IIT Madras, UNESCO MGIEP join hands to develop next-gen AI and immersive learning technologies

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)’s Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP) have taken the initiative to produce next-generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) and immersive learning technologies.

The agreement, confirming the collaboration, was signed recently in the presence of Obijiofor Aginam, Director, UNESCO MGIEP, Manu Santhanam, Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research), IIT Madras, and M Manivannan, Head of Experiential Technology Innovation Centre (XTIC) at IIT Madras.

This initiative to transform the education sphere by incorporating digital learning solutions will be supported by UNESCO MGIEP’s leadership in Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) along with IIT Madras’ expertise in AI, Extended Reality (XR), game design and immersive technologies.