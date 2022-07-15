IIT Madras tops engineering category; IIT Delhi follows: NIRF Rankings 2022

IITs have once again dominated the top 10 list of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2022 in the Engineering category, released today by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. This year too, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) has been adjudged as number one.

The first five spots have remained the same this year too. IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay have bagged the second and third ranks, respectively. IIT Kanpur and IIT Kharagpur too retained their previous year’s rankings of fourth and fifth spot.

In 2021, too, IIT Madras topped the list with a score of 90.19 and was closely followed by IIT Delhi which scored 88.96. IIT Bombay and Kanpur had closely followed the two varsities with a score of 85.16 and 83.22 respectively, with IIT Kharagpur gaining the fifth spot with a score of 82.03.

While IIT Roorkee, Guwahati and Hyderabad followed the other IITs in the top 10 respectively in 2021, the last two spots in the top 10 list were earned by National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli and National Institute of Technology Karnataka, respectively.

However, this has changed in 2022 as NIT Tiruchirappalli has climbed a rank and gained the eight spot this year, and IIT Hyderabad has slipped one rank to become to ninth best engineering university in India. IIT Roorkee ranked sixth and was followed by IIT Guwahati at seventh. NIT Surathkal retained its 10th spot in the list this year too.