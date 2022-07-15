scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 15, 2022

IIT Madras tops engineering category; IIT Delhi follows: NIRF Rankings 2022

NIRF Rankings 2022: The first five spots have remained the same this year too. IIT Madras topped the list followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay at the second and third rank.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 15, 2022 12:12:05 pm
NIRF university ranking, nirf, best IIT, best engineering college, best college india, NIRF university rankings 2022, NIRF rankings revealed, NIRF engineering college rankings, engineering colleges, IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IITs, NITIIT-Madras is the best engineering college in India. (File)

IITs have once again dominated the top 10 list of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2022 in the Engineering category, released today by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. This year too, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) has been adjudged as number one.

The first five spots have remained the same this year too. IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay have bagged the second and third ranks, respectively. IIT Kanpur and IIT Kharagpur too retained their previous year’s rankings of fourth and fifth spot.

Read |liveNIRF Rankings 2022 Live Updates

In 2021, too, IIT Madras topped the list with a score of 90.19 and was closely followed by IIT Delhi which scored 88.96. IIT Bombay and Kanpur had closely followed the two varsities with a score of 85.16 and 83.22 respectively, with IIT Kharagpur gaining the fifth spot with a score of 82.03.

While IIT Roorkee, Guwahati and Hyderabad followed the other IITs in the top 10 respectively in 2021, the last two spots in the top 10 list were earned by National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli and National Institute of Technology Karnataka, respectively.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No winners in Russia-Ukraine war, but an opportunity for IndiaPremium
No winners in Russia-Ukraine war, but an opportunity for India
For new projects, NHAI back to build-operate-transfer modelPremium
For new projects, NHAI back to build-operate-transfer model
Journalist BJP cited to target Hamid Ansari known in Pakistan as conspira...Premium
Journalist BJP cited to target Hamid Ansari known in Pakistan as conspira...
Deletions in CBSE mathematics syllabus do disservice to students, fly aga...Premium
Deletions in CBSE mathematics syllabus do disservice to students, fly aga...

However, this has changed in 2022 as NIT Tiruchirappalli has climbed a rank and gained the eight spot this year, and IIT Hyderabad has slipped one rank to become to ninth best engineering university in India. IIT Roorkee ranked sixth and was followed by IIT Guwahati at seventh. NIT Surathkal retained its 10th spot in the list this year too.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 15: Latest News
Advertisement