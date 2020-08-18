IIT-Madras tops again in Atal ranking ARIIA 2020

ARIIA 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has topped the Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2020 under the ‘Best Centrally Funded Institution’ category. Last year too, the institute emerged as the top innovative institution in the country. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and Delhi have secured the second and third spots, respectively.
The ranking was announced today by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu among the top 10 institutes in ‘Public-funded’ and five institutes in ‘Private and Self-finance’ categories. Addressing the virtual ceremony, Naidu stressed on self-reliance and innovation.
“Mere confidence will not suffice. We need to be self-reliant. For self-reliance, we need innovation. Greater emphasis is given to promote a knowledgeable society. The culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among students will make them out-of-the-box thinkers. They will be job creators and not job thinkers,” said Naidu while announcing the ranking.
The Vice President has also asked institutes to focus more on agriculture innovation. “Farmers of the country are agitated. They are ready to put in hard work. Despite the adversity of coronavirus, the production of agriculture has gone up. Hats off to the farmers. They are the backbone of our country. The researchers, innovators coming up should put focus on agriculture,” Venkaiah Naidu remarked.
Institute of National Importance, Central Universities & CFTIs
Rank 1: IIT-Madras
Rank 2: IIT-Bombay
Rank 3: IIT-Delhi
Rank 4: IISc, Karnataka
Rank 5: IIT-Kharagpur
Rank 6: IIT-Kanpur
Rank 7: IIT-Mandi
Rank 8: NIT-Calicut
Rank 9: IIT-Roorkee
Rank 10: University of Hyderabad
In government and government-aided universities, the rank-holders were –
Rank 1: Institute of Chemical Technology
Rank 2: Panjab University
Rank 3: Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University
Rank 4: Anand Agricultural University
Rank 5: Periyar University
Rank 6: Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology
Rank 7: Graduate School of Engineering and Technology, Gujarat Technological University
Govt. and Govt. Aided College/Institutes
Rank 1: College of Engineering Pune
Rank 2: PES College of Engineering
Rank 3: Coimbatore Institute of Technology
Rank 4: Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Institute of Engineering and Technology
Rank 5: PSGR Krishnammal College of Women
Rank 6: Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute
Private or Self-Financed Universities
Rank 1: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Khordha
Rank 2: SRM Institute of Science and Technology
Rank 3: Vellore Institute of Technology
Rank 4: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Rank 5: Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology
Private or Self-Financed College/Institutes
Rank 1: S R Engineering College
Rank 2: G H Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur
Rank 2: Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology
Rank 3: Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology
Rank 4: Sri Krishna College of Technology
Rank 5: CMR College of Engineering & Technology
The Vice President has congratulated institutes which had achieved top ranks. “I congratulate all institutes that have achieved top ranks. I would not only like to congratulate the heads but all the youngsters and people working in them. Other institutes that could not rank up should double their effort and focus more attention on innovation,” commented Naidu.
For the first time, ARIIA had a category for women-only higher educational institutions. The other five categories are — centrally-funded institutions, state-funded universities, state-funded autonomous institutions, private/deemed universities, private institutions.
