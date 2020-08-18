IIT-Madras tops again in Atal ranking ARIIA 2020

IIT Madras tops in ARIIA 2020 (File Photo)

ARIIA 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has topped the Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2020 under the ‘Best Centrally Funded Institution’ category. Last year too, the institute emerged as the top innovative institution in the country. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and Delhi have secured the second and third spots, respectively.

The ranking was announced today by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu among the top 10 institutes in ‘Public-funded’ and five institutes in ‘Private and Self-finance’ categories. Addressing the virtual ceremony, Naidu stressed on self-reliance and innovation.

“Mere confidence will not suffice. We need to be self-reliant. For self-reliance, we need innovation. Greater emphasis is given to promote a knowledgeable society. The culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among students will make them out-of-the-box thinkers. They will be job creators and not job thinkers,” said Naidu while announcing the ranking.

The Vice President has also asked institutes to focus more on agriculture innovation. “Farmers of the country are agitated. They are ready to put in hard work. Despite the adversity of coronavirus, the production of agriculture has gone up. Hats off to the farmers. They are the backbone of our country. The researchers, innovators coming up should put focus on agriculture,” Venkaiah Naidu remarked.

Institute of National Importance, Central Universities & CFTIs

Rank 1: IIT-Madras

Rank 2: IIT-Bombay

Rank 3: IIT-Delhi

Rank 4: IISc, Karnataka

Rank 5: IIT-Kharagpur

Rank 6: IIT-Kanpur

Rank 7: IIT-Mandi

Rank 8: NIT-Calicut

Rank 9: IIT-Roorkee

Rank 10: University of Hyderabad

In government and government-aided universities, the rank-holders were –

Rank 1: Institute of Chemical Technology

Rank 2: Panjab University

Rank 3: Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University

Rank 4: Anand Agricultural University

Rank 5: Periyar University

Rank 6: Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology

Rank 7: Graduate School of Engineering and Technology, Gujarat Technological University

Govt. and Govt. Aided College/Institutes

Rank 1: College of Engineering Pune

Rank 2: PES College of Engineering

Rank 3: Coimbatore Institute of Technology

Rank 4: Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Institute of Engineering and Technology

Rank 5: PSGR Krishnammal College of Women

Rank 6: Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute

Private or Self-Financed Universities

Rank 1: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Khordha

Rank 2: SRM Institute of Science and Technology

Rank 3: Vellore Institute of Technology

Rank 4: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Rank 5: Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology

Private or Self-Financed College/Institutes

Rank 1: S R Engineering College

Rank 2: G H Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur

Rank 2: Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology

Rank 3: Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology

Rank 4: Sri Krishna College of Technology

Rank 5: CMR College of Engineering & Technology

The Vice President has congratulated institutes which had achieved top ranks. “I congratulate all institutes that have achieved top ranks. I would not only like to congratulate the heads but all the youngsters and people working in them. Other institutes that could not rank up should double their effort and focus more attention on innovation,” commented Naidu.

For the first time, ARIIA had a category for women-only higher educational institutions. The other five categories are — centrally-funded institutions, state-funded universities, state-funded autonomous institutions, private/deemed universities, private institutions.

