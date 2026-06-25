IIT Madras to set up new hostel facility for over 1800 students, project staff

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has commenced work on a new student accommodation project. Developed in partnership with Elevate Campuses Limited, the facility is expected to strengthen the Institute’s residential infrastructure and meet the growing needs of its student community.
Spread across two blocks, the facility aims to accommodate over 1,800 PhD students and project staff and is expected to be completed by mid-2028. The hostels will offer fully furnished, air-conditioned rooms with essential amenities, alongside dedicated study areas, recreation zones, pantry facilities, sports infrastructure, and common spaces designed to encourage comfort, collaboration, and community engagement, according to the press release.
The project will also include support services such as laundry facilities, medical assistance, counselling support, and round-the-clock security, with CCTV surveillance and supervisory staff deployed at key locations across the complex. To promote well-being and recreation, residents will have access to reading rooms, common rooms, fitness centres, and sports facilities, including badminton courts and fitness equipment.
Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “We believe that the Public-Private Partnership model would lead to world-class facilities on campus, and that this particular project could be an example at the national level. We will endeavour to build sustainable campus infrastructure, emphasising physical student spaces that support holistic mental health and environmental sustainability.”
Meanwhile, more than nine in 10 graduates from IIT Madras’s 2024-25 batch walked out with either a placement offer, a university admission, or a startup already in motion. According to the institute, of the 3,230 students who graduated this year, 2,196 secured campus placements, 538 opted for higher studies, 76 chose entrepreneurship, and 171 were preparing for competitive examinations.
Taken together, close to 92 per cent had charted a clear pathway, according to data released by the institute’s Career Pathway Centre (CPC). The CPC’s mandate extends beyond facilitating campus recruitment. It works with students across all career tracks — employment, higher education, entrepreneurship and government examinations — through industry engagement, professional skills training and mentoring, to support graduates regardless of which direction they choose after completing their degrees.