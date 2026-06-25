IIT Madras to set up new hostel facility for over 1800 students, project staff

Spread across two blocks, the facility aims to accommodate over 1,800 PhD students and project staff and is expected to be completed by mid-2028. (Photo credit- IIT Madras)

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has commenced work on a new student accommodation project. Developed in partnership with Elevate Campuses Limited, the facility is expected to strengthen the Institute’s residential infrastructure and meet the growing needs of its student community.

Spread across two blocks, the facility aims to accommodate over 1,800 PhD students and project staff and is expected to be completed by mid-2028. The hostels will offer fully furnished, air-conditioned rooms with essential amenities, alongside dedicated study areas, recreation zones, pantry facilities, sports infrastructure, and common spaces designed to encourage comfort, collaboration, and community engagement, according to the press release.