IIT-Madras to offer advanced diploma programme in virtual reality

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras will soon launch an advanced diploma programme in virtual reality which will be offered in both online and offline mode. The course would be open for anyone with an engineering background including students currently enrolled in engineering degrees anywhere in India.

The course will be launched in partnership with the Japanese research firm Monolith. The applications will be available from November 2021 and the first batch will commence from January 2022. The course will have an annual intake of 50 students.

M Manivannan, Department of Applied Mechanics, IIT-Madras, said, “Virtual Reality is inherently a practical and an interdisciplinary course. Offering such an experiential and interdisciplinary course online is quite challenging.”

The key objective of the programme is to serve the increased needs of professionals who are highly skilled in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality (XR) and haptics technology.

Yathirajan Varadharajan, director of Monolith, said, “Various studies and research papers on immersive technology suggests that it has the potential to boost the global economy by US$ 1.5 trillion by adding 23 million jobs globally including new jobs that do not exist now or by enhancing the existing jobs by 2030. This economic growth is under a threat due to the lack of availability of skilled resources for employers across the globe.”

Graduates of this course are likely to have potential job opportunities in sectors such as IT companies, animation industries, architecture, and engineering industries to healthcare and media production.