IIT-Madras to offer advanced certificate course on machine learning

The Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Madras on Saturday in collaboration with upGrand Education launched an advanced certification course on machine learning and cloud programme.

The course includes over 100 hours of industry projects under mentorship of subject matter experts and it is a nine-month certification programme offered at Rs 2 lakh, a press release said.

“upGrad is very proud to be associated with them to launch the advanced certification on machine learning and cloud as a first among many more,” upGrad co-founder and chairman Ronnie Screwvala said.

The course is timely as machine learning and artificial intelligence would touch the lives in the long-term and upGrad is pleased to offer this programme, he said.

“We are excited to partner with upGrad and launch this course on machine learning and cloud. We are looking forward to teach and train the young, talented minds,” IIT-M professor D Janakiram said.