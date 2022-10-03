scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Nobel laureates to lecture at IIT Madras under Subra Suresh Distinguished series

The Subra Suresh Distinguished Lecture Series will be a three-day annual event. Nobel laureate Prof Didier Queloz will deliver the inaugural address of the Subra Suresh Distinguished Lecture series in Chennai on October 20. The event will be open to all.

The lecture series is named after Professor Subra Suresh, he is the former director of the U.S. National Science Foundation

Indian Institute of Technology Madras will soon launch the Subra Suresh Distinguished Lecture series that will feature lectures by Nobel laureates and globally-renowned speakers from various walks of life. They will also deliver a science talk which will be open to all members of the public.

The Subra Suresh Distinguished Lecture Series will be a three-day annual event. Day one will include the technical lecture followed by a public lecture on day two. The final day would focus on interactions between the distinguished speaker and IIT Madras faculty, students and laboratory visits.

As part of this three-day annual event, the speakers will also deliver a separate technical address at IIT Madras and hold discussions with professors and students from various research institutions in Chennai. A one-day workshop will also be organized in honour of the visiting academic as a forum for faculty members and students to get together.

Those interested in the lecture series can register on iitm.zohobackstage.in/SubraSureshDistinguishedLectureSeries.

Prof. Didier Queloz was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2019 for ‘spectacular discovery that kick-started the rise of exoplanet research.’ He is a professor of Physics at ETH-Z, Switzerland.

The lecture series is named after Professor Subra Suresh, he is the former director of the U.S. National Science Foundation, a former Dean of Engineering and Vannevar Bush Professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a former President of Carnegie Mellon University. He is the first IIT alumnus and India-born academic to be appointed to these positions.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 04:12:04 pm
