IIT Madras to launch ‘Industry Conclave 2021’

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will be hosting an ‘Industry Conclave 2021’ on April 17-18, 2021 to promote industry-academic collaboration and generate new ideas for constructive partnerships.

The event will feature representatives from various Government agencies, multinational corporate groups, and IIT Madras. Organised by the Corporate Relations Cell of the International and Alumni Relations Student Council, IIT Madras, the entire event is open to the public. Those interested can register online at https://www.airmeet.com/e/fc847460-99c8-11eb-be0d-9b9d27d56e19.

Satyanarayanan Seshadri, Faculty Advisor for Corporate Relations, IIT Madras, said, “The conclave gives opportunities for students to interact with industry bodies and attend panel discussions focussed on exposing the key innovation and research activities to relevant stakeholders.”

A first-of-its-kind student competition is also being organised in which participants are rewarded for their scientific and analytical creativity. The problem statement revolves around over-analysing a product in the market and going in-depth into its history, the science behind it and all obscure mathematics that may be unveiled along with it.

The competition would be held in two phases. Phase 1 would require the participants to choose any retail product in the standard market, analyse the history of the product and how it reached its final state in the market today. In Phase 2, the selected teams will be provided a common product which they will have to over-analyse in a similar manner.

The technical exhibition will witness 27 booths set up by various tech-teams and start-ups ranging from the healthcare, ed-tech, aviation and prosthetics sector. The conclave is also hosting a lecture series involving panel discussions on various topics right from Sustainable Energy, Healthcare, and Cybersecurity to Innovation in Defence.

Some of the top speakers include Chitra Rajagopal, Former Director-General (RM), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Miro Salem, Global Head of AI, Rakuten, OP Agarwal, CEO, World Resources Institute India, Sumit Puri, CTO Evercare, Ankur Gigras, Senior VP, 1mg, and Sumit Keshan, Managing Partner, Wipro Consumer Ventures.