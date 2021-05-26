IIT Madras to launch tech magazine Shaastra

Shaastra is developed by a professional team and aims to bring an Indian solution-driven perspective to developments in science and technology. File photo.

Indian Institute of Technology Madras will launch a tech magazine ‘Shaastra,’ with focus on science, technology and innovation. This magazine will address a mass audience and articulate not just Indian but global trends.

Shaastra is developed by a professional team and aims to bring an Indian solution-driven perspective to developments in S&T as well as their impact on society. The magazine will be presented in both print and digital formats. It will feature a wide range of topics in S&T and developments in innovation happening in India as well as around the world. The readers will learn about the latest developments in S&T and their potential impact on Indian society and industry.

The magazine’s print edition will come out every two months whereas the web version can be accessed online at shaastramag.org. Subscriptions will be open to potential readers in India and abroad.

Elaborating on this unique media product, Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Many institutes run journals, which contain academic peer-reviewed papers. But this is a different endeavour. Shaastra is a Science, Technology and Innovation magazine, something that was missing from India – and the entire world is our canvas. It will present an India-centric view.”

The first magazine, expected shortly, will focus on Indian scientists’ efforts to decode the COVID-19 virus using cutting-edge science and advanced technology, and to use that knowledge to formulate future vaccines against similar pandemics.

The readership target for Shaastra will include senior and middle managers in technology companies, researchers in government institutions and universities around the world, science and technology students, investors in technology, technocrats, bureaucrats and political leadership, IIT Madras alumni and general public with interest in S&T.