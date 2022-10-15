IIT Madras to host Space Technology Conclave

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), the US Consulate General Chennai and Indian Space Association are organizing a three-day Space Technology Conclave starting today October 15 until October 17, 2022.

A key outcome of this conclave will be establishing the ‘Association of Space Entrepreneurs in the Indo-Pacific’ (ASEIP). A White Paper will also be shared with stakeholders in India, the U.S., and other Indo-Pacific countries.

The Space Technology conclave will focus on four key themes: space policy, international collaboration, scientific research and development, space entrepreneurship and business

“Titled ‘Space Technology: The Next Business Frontier,’ the conclave will explore ways to optimize business opportunities and collaboration across the Indo-Pacific region,” the press release states.

Working groups have been formed to explore the four themes, and more than 70 invited working group members along with the four chairpersons from more than 15 countries including India, USA, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Germany, Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia, among others, will be participating in this conclave.