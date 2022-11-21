IIT Madras, Tamil Nadu govt join hands to improve learning experience of school students

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) recently collaborated with Tamil Nadu’s Department of School Education to make digital assessments and the learning experience of school students better. They will be doing so by updating the existing digital learning platform to an assessment focussed Learning Management System.

A learning management system will be built by researchers which will be deployed in newly built high-tech labs in 6,000 government schools to improve the quality of learning for 90 lakh students.

At present, Tamil Nadu’s schools are supplemented through a digital learning platform i.e. Education Management Information System. IIT Madras researchers will use their Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data science expertise to come up with ways to improve the way assessments are conducted and framework for dissemination of educational material.

Also read | IIT Hyderabad announces research fellowships for PhD in heritage science and technology

Researchers will build a wide range of tools based on the education department’s recent taxonomy-based content mapping. These include assessment creation, performance evaluation including fraud detection, and various dashboards to monitor the learning progression of students, as well as school and district-level monitoring.

The entire initiative will be executed in three phases. The first phase will focus on content management for educational material and assessment, the second phase will work towards delivery and feedback for educational material and assessment and the third phase will lay emphasis on data analytics, dashboards and reporting systems.