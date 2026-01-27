IIT Madras Pravartak Swayam Plus launch free AI training for rural school teachers

IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation has partnered with SWAYAM Plus to launch Artificial Intelligence Training for Rural School Teachers across India. These courses are being offered at no cost to the participants. The ‘AI for Educators – K12 Teachers’ (Classes I to XII) Certification Course will start from February 5.
This will help educators with skills to integrate AI into classroom teaching and learning. The last date to register for this course through the following link is January 31 – iitmpravartak.org.in/AI_Educators_K12_teachers
This 40-hour programme is designed to help teachers confidently adopt AI tools and methodologies to enhance learning outcomes while ensuring inclusive and responsible use of technology in schools and colleges, states the press release.
The programme includes an introductory session and eight modules covering topics such as Generative AI tools, prompt engineering, gamification, storytelling, AI-based lesson planning, student engagement tools like AR/VR and visualisation, AI-enabled assessment methods, subject-specific use cases, inclusive education strategies, and online teaching platforms.
A post-course assessment will be conducted in the form of an MCQ-based virtual proctored exam, administered by IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation. Participants who complete the assessment will receive a certificate issued by IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation.
The course is intended for teachers from rural schools and will be taught in English with a duration of 40 hours. The assessment will be in virtual, proctored mode.
The certification fee will be waived for the first 500 teachers from rural schools who complete the training.
Meanwhile, this year, IIT Madras director V Kamakoti received the Padma Shri award. On the same, he said, “The Padma Shri Award means only one thing to me. That I will put all my best efforts towards ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’. Whatever I have achieved is all because of collective effort, and I dedicate this award to everyone who has been a part of this journey. Jai Hind!”
