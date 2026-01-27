IIT Madras Pravartak Swayam Plus launch free AI training for rural school teachers

This will help educators with skills to integrate AI into classroom teaching and learning.

IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation has partnered with SWAYAM Plus to launch Artificial Intelligence Training for Rural School Teachers across India. These courses are being offered at no cost to the participants. The ‘AI for Educators – K12 Teachers’ (Classes I to XII) Certification Course will start from February 5.

The last date to register for this course through the following link is January 31 – iitmpravartak.org.in/AI_Educators_K12_teachers

This 40-hour programme is designed to help teachers confidently adopt AI tools and methodologies to enhance learning outcomes while ensuring inclusive and responsible use of technology in schools and colleges, states the press release.