IIT-Madras summer fellowship programme 2020: Non-IITians can apply, check details

IIT-Madras summer fellowship programme 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) has released notifications inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the ‘summer fellowship programme – 2020′. The IITM– summer fellowship programme is for a duration of two months and offers a stipend of Rs. 6,000 for the fellowship duration.

The fellowship is designed to enhance awareness and interest in high-quality academic research among young Engineering, Management, Sciences and Humanities students through a goal-oriented summer mini-project undertaken at IIT Madras.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates should pursue Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology/ Bachelor of Science programme, or a Master of Engineering/ Master of Technology (M.Tech) programme.

The following departments of IIT Madras are open under this fellowship:

Engineering Departments

Aerospace Engineering, Applied Mechanics, Bio Technology, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Engineering Design, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, Ocean Engineering.

Science Departments

Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Humanities and Social Sciences, Management Studies.

The application process will be closed on February 29, 2020. Interested candidates can apply at iitm.ac.in.

