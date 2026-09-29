IIT Madras study reveals educated professionals more prone to financial cybercrime

The researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras conducted a study that revealed that financial cybercrime victims in India are not necessarily digitally unaware or inexperienced; rather, they are highly educated.

Professionals such as those working in the IT sector, bankers, doctors, finance and management professionals, public-sector officers, and individuals with cybersecurity certifications are equally prone to cyber fraud.

While high digital literacy fails to protect individuals single-handedly from financial cybercrime, the research throws light on a psychological angle involved in online frauds.

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The researchers found that online fraudsters often exploited victims during their vulnerable periods, such as stress or life disruption, including illness in the family, retirement, job searches, or workplace pressure, and used their emotional, financial, and reputational concerns to create urgency and impair their decision-making. The impairment has been described as an “engineered brain freeze” or “mind arrest” by researchers.