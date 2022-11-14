IIT Madras students record ‘strong’ pre-placement offers, amid IT layoffs

Despite major lay-offs around the globe in the IT sector, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-Madras) is claiming to have registered a strong performance in pre-placement this academic year with the offers increasing during 2022-23.

According to the data shared by the institute, nearly 333 PPOs (as on November 13) have been made to IIT Madras students during the 2022-23 academic year, as against 231 offers during the entire 2021-22. The number is expected to only increase till December 1 —when the phase one of campus placement will begin in the institute.

This year, 44 per cent students have received pre-placement offers (PPOs) in core and R&D, 30 per cent in analytics/ consulting/ finance, 16 per cent in the IT sector and 10 per cent in FMCG. The major recruiters are Qualcomm (19), Honeywell (19), Microsoft(17), Goldman Sachs (15), Texas Instruments (14) and Oracle (13).

A total number of 122 companies have registered, 203 profiles have been registered, 1397 students have registered for the campus placement process this year.

The institute believes that the main reason behind the strong performance in pre-placement process is “strong internship programme of the institute.” This process facilitates students to intern in companies and leads to PPOs. The constant increase in PPOs is the result of excellent performance of students during their internships, as per a release by the IIT-Madras.