Now, IIT-Madras students can opt to study University of Canterbury’s MTech, Master of Applied Data Science programmes

IIT Madras and University of Canterbury representatives with the MoU (Image via IIT-M)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has partnered with the University of Canterbury to expand global academic opportunities for students, including a structured pathway for postgraduate study abroad. According to a statement from the university, the collaboration enables students enrolled in IIT Madras’ BS programmes to pursue higher education at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand through a defined academic progression route.

A key feature of the agreement is a structured pathway for students to transition to the Master of Applied Data Science programme at the University of Canterbury.

JEE Main 2026 April Session Exam Day Guidelines: Dress code, important documents and more