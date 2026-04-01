Now, IIT-Madras students can opt to study University of Canterbury’s MTech, Master of Applied Data Science programmes

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has partnered with the University of Canterbury to expand global academic opportunities for students, including a structured pathway for postgraduate study abroad. According to a statement from the university, the collaboration enables students enrolled in IIT Madras’ BS programmes to pursue higher education at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand through a defined academic progression route.
A key feature of the agreement is a structured pathway for students to transition to the Master of Applied Data Science programme at the University of Canterbury.
JEE Main 2026 April Session Exam Day Guidelines: Dress code, important documents and more
Under this model, eligible students will complete their BS degree at IIT Madras and, upon meeting academic requirements, apply for postgraduate admission at the partner university. Selected candidates will then progress to the master’s programme, creating a continuous academic track from undergraduate to postgraduate study.
According to the institute, the pathway is designed to provide students with access to international education while maintaining continuity in their academic progression.
ALSO READ | India records highest surge in QS Subject Rankings ߪ IITs Bombay, Delhi, Madras lead globally
Academic collaboration and exchange
The memorandum of understanding, signed on March 30, 2026, set a framework for collaboration across degree programmes, research and academic exchange.
The partnership includes provisions for student and faculty mobility, joint research initiatives and co-teaching opportunities. It also covers academic engagement through conferences, seminars and collaborative discussions.
According to the statement, the collaboration aims to strengthen research linkages and expand opportunities for cross-institutional learning.
Focus on digital and hybrid learning
Both institutions will also explore expanding online and hybrid learning models. This includes offering courses through platforms such as SWAYAM, NPTEL and NPTEL+ to increase access to academic content.
The Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) at IIT Madras will serve as the nodal body for coordinating activities under the partnership, including digital programmes and outreach efforts.
According to IIT Madras, the collaboration is part of its broader effort to build scalable international pathways and extend access to global education through a mix of on-campus and online learning models.