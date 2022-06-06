scorecardresearch
IIT-Madras launches new 'out of the box thinking' course for school, college students

Interested students can register for this 'out of the box thinking' course on the official website of IIT Madras — iitm.ac.in — before June 24, 2022

June 6, 2022
IIT Madras registration programThe last date to apply is June 24, 2022. (Image credit: IIT Madras)

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) is launching a course on ‘Out of the Box Thinking’ from July 2022. In its  first-of-its-kind initiative, the institute is aiming to reach out to nearly one million school and college students, as well as working professionals and researchers.

This new course will be held online on and interested candidates can find more information about it on the official website of IIT Madras — iitm.ac.in. The course will be free of cost through IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, sec 8 company of IIT Madras. Grade certification for students will also be completed through the same foundation, but it will be limited to students who will pay a ‘nominal fee’.

The registration process for this course started today, i.e. June 6, 2022, and will conclude on June 24, 2022. The first batch of the course is scheduled to commence on July 1, 2022.

In this course, candidates will be taught to find solutions to problems by “using reasoning that is not immediately obvious and involving ideas that may not be obtainable by using only traditional step-by-step logic. In this unique course, such thinking is emphasized through rediscovering the known and unknown facts of mathematics logically with an interesting broader perception of the manner of doing it,” explained Prof. Kamakoti from IIT Madras.

