IIT Madras starts applications for web-enabled MTech & PG diploma programme

Interested applicants can submit their applications through the official portal- code.iitm.ac.in/webmtech (Photo: IIT Madras)

IIT Madras has started the applications for its web-enabled MTech and Postgraduate Diploma programme, offering flexible opportunities for both working professionals and recent graduates to pursue postgraduate education. The last date to apply is May 31. Interested applicants can submit their applications through the official portal- code.iitm.ac.in/webmtech

JEE Advanced 2026: Category-wise expected cut off

The entrance examinations are scheduled to be held during June and July 2026, while the selected candidates will commence academic sessions in August or September 2026. For admission to the MTech programmes, applicants must possess a relevant educational background and a minimum of two years of work experience. The PG Diploma programs are open to graduates, including freshers, with preference for candidates from relevant academic backgrounds.