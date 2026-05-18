IIT Madras starts applications for web-enabled MTech & PG diploma programme

IIT Madras has started the applications for its web-enabled MTech and Postgraduate Diploma programme, offering flexible opportunities for both working professionals and recent graduates to pursue postgraduate education. The last date to apply is May 31. Interested applicants can submit their applications through the official portal- code.iitm.ac.in/webmtech
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The entrance examinations are scheduled to be held during June and July 2026, while the selected candidates will commence academic sessions in August or September 2026. For admission to the MTech programmes, applicants must possess a relevant educational background and a minimum of two years of work experience. The PG Diploma programs are open to graduates, including freshers, with preference for candidates from relevant academic backgrounds.
The Web-Enabled PG Programme is offered in various engineering disciplines
–Aerospace Engineering
–Mechanical Engineering
–Electrical Engineering
–Artificial Intelligence
–Computer Science Engineering
–E-Mobility
–Process Safety and Manufacturing analytics.
The choice between MTech and PG Diploma depends on the candidate’s eligibility, with the flexibility to upgrade to MTech if the required criteria are met. The programmes have been structured to offer multiple entry and exit options. Learners may begin with a PG Diploma and choose either to complete the diploma or progress to the MTech degree. Working professionals may directly enrol in the MTech programme while continuing employment.
In the Web-Enabled M.Tech programme, learners are assessed through assignments, continuous evaluation, and remote-proctored examinations, while end-semester examinations are conducted at designated centres across India.
Currently, around 1,200 learners are enrolled in the Web MTech programmes, while more than 500 have graduated with an MTech degree from IIT Madras while continuing their professional careers.
Highlighting the unique aspects of these courses, Prof. Prathap Haridoss, Dean (Academic Courses), IIT Madras, said, “A distinctive feature of the program is its strong emphasis on project-based learning, where participants can align academic work with real-world challenges in their workplaces and industries.”