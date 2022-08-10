IIT-Madras, Sony India offer free tech skills course to economically weaker engineering students

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) Pravartak Technologies Foundation partnered with Sony India Software Centre Pvt Ltd. to equip students from economically disadvantaged background with industry-ready technical skills. This course is being offered completely free of cost. Interested students can apply at – sonyfs.pravartak.org.in/

Sony India Finishing School Skill Development Training is open to students who passed out in 2020-2021, 2021-22 and whose parents have an annual income of less than Rs 8 lakh. The course will provide training in select areas such as artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), cyber security and computer graphics besides business communication skills.

The duration of the course is approximately six months. It will be a full-time course, conducted in the physical mode in classrooms provided by IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation. Certificates will be provided for the students on successfully completing the training program.

Sony India Software Centre will extend employment to the top 15 performers of this course. The Pravartak Technologies Foundation will assist the remaining students with placement in other companies by arranging for their interviews through the IITM PTF placement cell.

The selection process is based on the academic performance of the engineering graduates who passed out in 2020-2021, 2021-2022 with a minimum of 60 per cent aggregate in all examinations.

In addition, a written entrance examination would also be conducted followed by an interview. Students who successfully clear the evaluation with the highest score are eligible for a stipend provided under the training program.