IIT-Madras establishes ‘institute advisory board’ to recommend on best global practices

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) has set-up an institute advisory board’ comprising eminent alumni and well-wishers from across the world. The board will provide guidance on the best global practices enabling it to emerge as one of the top educational and research institutions globally. According to IIT-M, the new board constituted is a part of the institute of eminence (IoE) initiative, where institutes with global recognition provided financial assistance of upto Rs 1,000 crore over a period of five years.

The new board aims to implement best global practices that enable the acceleration of research programmes, establishment and growth of world-class research centres, encouragement of innovation and entrepreneurship, and recruitment of top faculty members and students from across the world, among others.

Director, IIT Madras, Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi said, “The members of the IAB bring with them a tremendous amount of experience and knowledge related to the nurturing of world-class universities. They share our dream that IIT Madras should grow and become one of the leading technical universities in the world, and are committed to doing everything they can to make this a reality. We are very grateful to them for their deep commitment to the institute.

The members are from various fields including business, academia and philanthropy.