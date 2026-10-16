Nearly half of all students enrolled in IIT Madras’ school outreach initiative are girls

Girls account for 49% of students enrolled in the Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ School Connect programme, nearly matching boys, who make up 51% of participants. The figures show a near-equal gender split in the institute’s school outreach initiative, which introduces students to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and other academic disciplines.

The programme has recorded a total enrolment of 2,23,721 students since August 2024 (inception year). Of these, around 1.10 lakh are girls and 1.14 lakh are boys. The figures highlight the participation of girls in an initiative designed to help school students explore academic options and make informed decisions about their future education and careers.

IIT Madras School Connect expands its reach

The School Connect programme aims to introduce school students to different academic fields and help them make informed choices about higher education and careers. It offers online courses that allow learners to explore subjects beyond their regular school curriculum.

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The initiative has partnered with 6,406 schools, according to the latest figures shared by IIT Madras. Since its inception, the programme has reached more than 1.75 lakh students and partnered with over 4,900 schools, including more than 60 outside India.

IIT Madras has opened applications for the October 2026 cohort. Run through the institute’s Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), the programme is now open to students in Classes IX, X, XI and XII. Class IX students have been included for the first time.

The expansion allows students to explore different fields before choosing their streams for Classes XI and XII. Early exposure can help them understand the range of subjects and careers available before making decisions about their next stage of education.

Courses available in multiple languages

The courses are currently offered in English and Hindi. IIT Madras is also developing modules in seven additional regional languages to make the programme accessible to more students.

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The move could help students from different educational backgrounds access learning materials and explore academic disciplines. The programme also allows them to learn about potential career paths before choosing specific courses or preparing for competitive entrance examinations.

The institute aims to expand School Connect to 25,000 schools across the country in the coming years. Its existing network of 6,406 partner schools provides a base for this expansion.

Nearly one lakh students receive certification

The programme has recorded enrolments across multiple cohorts since August 2024. The figures show considerable variation across cohorts, with 60,580 enrolments in August 2025 and 25,586 in August 2026. The October 2026 cohort has recorded 50,278 enrolments.

So far, 99,350 students have received certifications from IIT Madras through the programme.