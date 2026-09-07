IIT Madras School Connect opens applications for October 2026: How to apply

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has opened applications for the October 2026 cohort of its School Connect programme, which offers school students exposure to emerging academic and career fields through short online courses. The programme, implemented through the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), will for the first time include students of Class IX, along with those studying in Classes X, XI and XII.
Applications for the October 2026 cohort will remain open until September 30. The courses will begin on October 5 and are open to students from Classes IX to XII. The courses are offered in English and Hindi, with IIT Madras also developing modules in seven additional regional languages.
School Connect offers courses across 17 disciplines, including Data Science and AI, Aerospace, Cybersecurity, Electronic Systems, Chemical Engineering, Molecular Engineering, Architecture and Design, Product Design, Law, Economics and Finance, Humanities, Ecology, Digital Humanities, Game Technology, Mathematics and Computing, and Engineering Biological Systems.
Each course runs for eight weeks in an online format. The learning model combines pre-recorded lectures, live sessions, assignments and computer-based assessments. Students who complete the prescribed requirements receive an official e-certificate from IIT Madras CODE.
The programme is intended to give students an opportunity to explore subjects beyond their regular school curriculum before making academic choices. For Class IX and X students, the courses can provide exposure to different fields before selecting streams for Classes XI and XII. For students in Classes XI and XII, the programme is aimed at helping them understand possible degree and career pathways.
Class XII students can also use the programme to explore IIT Madras’ non-campus BS degree programmes while continuing their school education.
Since its launch, the School Connect programme has partnered with more than 4,900 schools, including over 60 schools outside India, and reached more than 1.75 lakh students. IIT Madras CODE has set a target of expanding the programme to 25,000 schools across the country.
The programme’s expansion to Class IX is aimed at providing students with a longer period to explore academic interests before making stream and career-related decisions. Students and teachers from top-performing participating schools will also be invited to the IIT Madras campus for a felicitation ceremony and interaction with faculty and institute members.
Schools interested in partnering with the programme can register through the IIT Madras CODE School Connect portal. Parents can also approach their schools to explore participation in the initiative.