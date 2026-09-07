IIT Madras School Connect opens applications for October 2026: How to apply

IIT Madras school connect 2026: Where and how to apply? (Image via IITM)

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has opened applications for the October 2026 cohort of its School Connect programme, which offers school students exposure to emerging academic and career fields through short online courses. The programme, implemented through the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), will for the first time include students of Class IX, along with those studying in Classes X, XI and XII.

Applications for the October 2026 cohort will remain open until September 30. The courses will begin on October 5 and are open to students from Classes IX to XII. The courses are offered in English and Hindi, with IIT Madras also developing modules in seven additional regional languages.