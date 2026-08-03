IIT Madras, SBI Foundation launch phase 2 Para-Athlete Sports Scholarship programme

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and State Bank of India (SBI) Foundation have introduced phase 2 of their Para-Athlete Sports Scholarship Programme on Monday. Under this initiative, the authorities aim to financially assist 80 para-athletes from eight different Paralympic disciplines.

The application process has started online at sbif-ace-pass.sbifoundation.info for candidates to submit their applications before the deadline. The last date to apply for the Para-Athlete Sports Scholarship has been announced as August 9.

Incorporating the technical excellence of IIT Madras, the Acrophase – First human performance research centre, developed by the institute, will provide sports science-based performance assessments to help athletes spot the areas for improvement and optimise their performance in forthcoming competitions