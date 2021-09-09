IIT-Madras remains top institute in India under overall category: NIRF Ranking 2021

Updated: September 9, 2021 1:14:59 pm
NIRF Ranking 2021: The Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan revealed the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking today. IIT Madras has retained its number 1 position while IISc Bangalore is at number 2 and IIT-Bombay is at number 3.
Besides overall ranking, NIRF covers top college, best medical school, top universities, best MBA institute, and engineering college, law, pharmacy among others. A new category – research has been added this year.
Last year, IIT Madras was adjudged as the best institute in the overall category.
What differs the best institute in the overall category from others is that it is not just competing with institutes of its own domain of study but also with institutes of all streams, colleges, and even universities across India.
CATEGORY: Overall
Rank 1: IIT Madras
Rank 2: IISc
Rank 3: IIT BOmbay
Rank 4: IIT Delhi
The institutes were given scores based on – teaching, learning and resources (TLR), research and professional practice (RP), graduation outcomes (GO), outreach and inclusivity (OI), peer perception.
