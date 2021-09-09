IIT-Madras remains top institute in India under overall category: NIRF Ranking 2021

NIRF Ranking 2021: The Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan revealed the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking today. IIT Madras has retained its number 1 position while IISc Bangalore is at number 2 and IIT-Bombay is at number 3.

Read | NIRF Ranking 2021 LIVE Updates

Besides overall ranking, NIRF covers top college, best medical school, top universities, best MBA institute, and engineering college, law, pharmacy among others. A new category – research has been added this year.

Last year, IIT Madras was adjudged as the best institute in the overall category.

What differs the best institute in the overall category from others is that it is not just competing with institutes of its own domain of study but also with institutes of all streams, colleges, and even universities across India.

Edu Minister launches #nirfranking2021 👇 CATEGORY: Overall Rank 1: IIT Madras

Rank 2: IISc

Rank 3: IIT BOmbay

Rank 4: IIT Delhi

Rank 5: IIT Kanpur@IndianExpress — Ritika Chopra (@KhurafatiChopra) September 9, 2021

The institutes were given scores based on – teaching, learning and resources (TLR), research and professional practice (RP), graduation outcomes (GO), outreach and inclusivity (OI), peer perception.