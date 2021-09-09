scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 09, 2021
IIT-Madras remains top institute in India under overall category: NIRF Ranking 2021

NIRF also lists out best institutions across another nine categories — college, university, medical, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture and dental.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
September 9, 2021
top college in india, nirf, top university india, nirf 2021 best educational institute, best university india, best engineering college indiaIIT-Madras ranks at number 2 in the research category. File.

NIRF Ranking 2021: The Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan revealed the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking today. IIT Madras has retained its number 1 position while IISc Bangalore is at number 2 and IIT-Bombay is at number 3.

Besides overall ranking, NIRF covers top college, best medical school, top universities, best MBA institute, and engineering college, law, pharmacy among others. A new category – research has been added this year.

Last year, IIT Madras was adjudged as the best institute in the overall category.

What differs the best institute in the overall category from others is that it is not just competing with institutes of its own domain of study but also with institutes of all streams, colleges, and even universities across India.

The institutes were given scores based on – teaching, learning and resources (TLR), research and professional practice (RP), graduation outcomes (GO), outreach and inclusivity (OI), peer perception.

