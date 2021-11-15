scorecardresearch
Monday, November 15, 2021
IIT-Madras re-launches MS in entrepreneurship programme

The programme aims to guide scholars to discover entrepreneurial opportunities in deep tech sectors and help establish start-ups through the IIT Madras ecosystem

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
November 15, 2021 1:30:47 pm
he last date to apply is November 30, 2021. Interested candidates can apply at research.iitm.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is re-launching the MS in Entrepreneurship programme. Selected scholars will work with faculty on ‘commercialisable ideas’.

They will be guided on how to discover entrepreneurial opportunities and formally establish their start-ups via an effective combination of taught courses, intense research supported by astute supervision and mentorship by highly accomplished entrepreneurs and others of the start-up ecosystem.

Read |IIT-Madras records increase in pre-placements offers for academic session 2021-22

Ashwin Mahalingam, who is part of the selection committee, said, “The programme will create technology entrepreneurs who will ‘product-ize’ these ideas and work on developing business plans around them. In this way, we hope to ease the ‘lab to market’ transition of technologies, develop entrepreneurs, and consequently have greater societal impact.”

The programme is open to students across India who have completed their undergraduate or postgraduate degrees. The last date to apply is November 30, 2021. Interested candidates can apply at research.iitm.ac.in.

The list of topics/projects for which candidates can apply can be found on the course website. Applicants can select one or more topics (up to a max of 3) that are of interest to them. Applicants meeting the shortlisted criteria will be called for an interview.

