Friday, Nov 04, 2022

IIT Madras, Purdue University to jointly offer dual-degree programme in semiconductors

Undergraduate students will be selected with high academic credentials and keen interest in semiconductors. It will be a Masters programme.

It aims to prepare a skilled workforce in the field of semiconductors

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras — in association with Purdue University (US) — will develop a dual-degree programme in semiconductors. The two institutions, as per the institute, will also be undertaking international cooperation in education and research in the areas of semiconductors and microelectronics.

The two institutions signed a letter of intent on November 3. In order to meet the growing needs of the industry, the proposed dual-degree programme will focus on an innovative and cooperatively-developed curriculum.

Undergraduate students with strong academic credentials with a deep interest in working on topics related to semiconductor devices, chip fabrication, and circuit and system will be selected for the proposed master’s programme to enable a quick ramp-up of skilled talent, preparing the next generation of the semiconductor workforce.

The partnership would also entail research collaboration in areas such as semiconductor supply-chain management, chip design, packaging, system architecture, and advanced manufacturing methods.

The programme aims to prepare a workforce to tackle global challenges arising from the increased needs for microelectronics and shifting manufacturing trends. As well as exchange of faculty and research scholars and collaborative research and discovery, learning and teaching, and engagement.

Emphasising on the importance of the collaboration, Professor Vijay Raghunathan, director of Semiconductor Education at Purdue University said, “The semiconductor industry worldwide is facing a tremendous shortage of talent. Purdue and IIT Madras are implementing an innovative program to address this gap by enhancing the best human and curricular resources and leveraging the complementary strengths of the faculty at the two institutions.”

